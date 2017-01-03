Winter welcomes new year in full force
Piles of snow lined Third Street Tuesday afternoon to be removed by city crews. Nearly 10 inches of fresh snow covered the ground in Borderland Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list....
|Dec 29
|Nicole lamb
|13
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov '16
|Donald
|2
|...also...since we're here.
|Nov '16
|Victim
|21
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise...
|Oct '16
|Want Hillarys Pro...
|1
|Biden 'doesn't want' Clinton US admin role
|Oct '16
|gulf01
|9
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC