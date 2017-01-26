UMD Student Overdoses on a Substance, Breaks Apartment Window
A University of Minnesota Duluth student is in the hospital after breaking a window in an apartment Saturday while overdosed. The incident happened at the Birch Hall in the Oakland Apartments on the University's campus.
