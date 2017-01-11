Truck Sails Off Blatnik Bridge, Dulut...

Truck Sails Off Blatnik Bridge, Duluth Man Recounts Miraculous Experience

A brush with death for a Duluth man who survived a single-vehicle crash that sent him soaring off the Blatnik Bridge earlier this week. Mark Anderson shared his miraculous story with WDIO from his bed at Essentia Health- St. Mary's Hospital on Wednesday.

