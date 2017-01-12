Tick-triggered allergy surfaces in northern Minnesota, Wisconsin
Suzanne Keithley-Myers was diagnosed with an allergy to "alpha gal," a sugar found in red meat, after being bitten by ticks on the Iron Range in June. Here, she's seen with her children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list....
|Dec 29
|Nicole lamb
|13
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov '16
|Donald
|2
|...also...since we're here.
|Nov '16
|Victim
|21
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise...
|Oct '16
|Want Hillarys Pro...
|1
|Biden 'doesn't want' Clinton US admin role
|Oct '16
|gulf01
|9
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC