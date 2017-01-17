Three Duluth proposals become Knight Foundation finalists

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced 144 finalists, including three in Duluth, in its third annual Knight Cities Challenge, a national call for ideas to make the 26 communities where Knight invests more vibrant places to live and work. Open to innovators of all types, the Knight Cities Challenge asked applicants to answer the question: What's your best idea to make cities more successful? a Making Canal Park Pop: A Pop-up Parklet Project by City of Duluth : Connecting residents to both Canal Park and to each other by creating a pop-up parklet that will encourage more people to visit.

