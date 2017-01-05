The cost of adding solar panels to a ...

The cost of adding solar panels to a Duluth home or business

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Perfect Duluth Day

The Duluth Shines! solar application launched this week, allowing Duluthians curious about the viability of including solar in their home or business energy mix to use an interactive map to find results for installation sizing and cost. UMD's Geospatial Analysis Center is in the process of digitizing a few remaining neighborhoods in the city, and expects the application to cover all buildings in Duluth by February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Perfect Duluth Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list.... Dec 29 Nicole lamb 13
Telepizza Background Check Nov '16 Donald 2
...also...since we're here. Nov '16 Victim 21
We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 The Truth 1
Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise... Oct '16 Want Hillarys Pro... 1
News Biden 'doesn't want' Clinton US admin role Oct '16 gulf01 9
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,539 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,700

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC