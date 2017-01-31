Snow to streak across Upper Midwest, Northeast into Tuesday
Snowy weather will continue in the Great Lakes region of the United States as another snowstorm dips into the area on Monday. "A fast-moving area of low pressure sailing south and eastward out of the Canadian Prairies on Monday will quickly spread snow across Minnesota and Wisconsin into Michigan," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security jewelers
|Jan 18
|Drain the swamp
|1
|...also...since we're here.
|Jan 17
|Bigdog bandit
|22
|Snitch list....
|Dec '16
|Nicole lamb
|13
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov '16
|Donald
|2
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise...
|Oct '16
|Want Hillarys Pro...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC