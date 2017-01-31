Shooting the Life-Line at Duluth, Minn.

Shooting the Life-Line at Duluth, Minn.

This postcard was mailed from Duluth on July 24, 1907, and arrived two days later in the mailbox of Mr. A. G. Pack, Jr. of 823 Colorado Ave., Colorado Springs, Colo.

Duluth, MN

