Second Ballot Makes Joel Sipress Duluth City Council's 2017 President
A divisive contest between two Duluth city councilors vying for the same leadership role is now over, after the council chose Joel Sipress as its next president. After three tied votes, the office would have been settled by a coin toss, but it took just two paper ballots Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
