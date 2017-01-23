Polarizing Views on Council's Standing Rock Resolution Persist
The Council has received both support and backlash after passing a resolution in support of the Standing Rock effort to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline. Bob Schoneberger, CEO and president of United Piping, said his business has come under scrutiny, and he said some of it is deserved.
