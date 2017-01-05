People and Practices: Jan. 9
Duluth-based law firm Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A. recently announced that attorney Mia Thibodeau was named as a shareholder. Thibodeau has worked for Fryberger since 2006.
