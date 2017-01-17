Partnership to Add Protection for Native Population Against Sex Trafficking
In our communities, native women and girls are especially vulnerable to being trafficked into prostitution, but now, a partnership between law enforcement and a local nonprofit adds a new layer of protection for them. Sex trafficking is a significant threat in Duluth considering the port city's large native population, so to better take on the issue here, the Duluth Police Department, the Fond du Lac Band and PAVSA are teaming up.
