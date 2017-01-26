Park service schedules public meetings on Isle Royale wolves
Federal officials are inviting the public to learn more about options for dealing with the declining gray wolf population at Isle Royale National Park in Michigan. The National Park Service has scheduled open houses for Feb. 14 in Duluth, Minnesota, and Feb. 15 in Houghton, Michigan.
