Northland Women Join Massive March on Washington
Dozens of Northland women were among the massive turnout for Saturday's March on Washington, and a day later, loved ones in Duluth welcomed their charter bus home. Upwards of a million people, according to the Associated Press, swarmed to the nation's capitol peacefully protesting President Donald Trump and his campaign promises on his first full day in office.
