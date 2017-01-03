Nod to Nostalgia: Duluth ICO Station Pumps Gas for Customers
Getting out to pump gas is something many would rather avoid in the cold winter weather, but at one Duluth gas station customers can just stay in their cars instead. Inter City Oil launched a new service on Monday, pumping gas for its customers for free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
