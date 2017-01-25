Morgan Park housing development secur...

Morgan Park housing development secures cleanup grant

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Perfect Duluth Day

The St. Louis River corridor will see a $10 million, 67-unit, market-rate rental housing development thanks in part to a contamination cleanup grant. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced last week it will award the Duluth Economic Development Authority $654,051 to advance the vision of Kuepers Inc. of Brainerd in constructing nine additional single-family housing units to accompany its two 29-unit buildings in western Duluth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Perfect Duluth Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Security jewelers Jan 18 Drain the swamp 1
...also...since we're here. Jan 17 Bigdog bandit 22
Snitch list.... Dec 29 Nicole lamb 13
Telepizza Background Check Nov '16 Donald 2
We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 The Truth 1
Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise... Oct '16 Want Hillarys Pro... 1
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,241 • Total comments across all topics: 278,301,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC