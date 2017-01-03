MN family recovering after harrowing crash on icy road4 hours ago
On the other end of the line was her 19-year-old daughter, Mikayla, phoning to say everybody was alive but there'd been a crash and that Janel needed to get to the bridge over the St. Louis River on U.S. Highway 2, immediately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list....
|Dec 29
|Nicole lamb
|13
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov '16
|Donald
|2
|...also...since we're here.
|Nov '16
|Victim
|21
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise...
|Oct '16
|Want Hillarys Pro...
|1
|Biden 'doesn't want' Clinton US admin role
|Oct '16
|gulf01
|9
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC