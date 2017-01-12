MLK Tribute Kicks off with Mayor's Reception
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is coming up on Monday, but the Twin Ports' Tribute to him started Thursday night. A Mayor's Reception with Emily Larson was held at Zeitgeist Arts Caf in Duluth as way to remember Dr. King's vision and purpose and the importance of humanity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
