MLK March Honors Legacy, Looks Ahead to Next Chapter
Hundreds of people sang "We Shall Overcome" as they headed down the hill from the Washington Center to the DECC. Above average temperatures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day meant a large crowd for the annual march from the Washington Center on 1st Avenue West to the DECC.
