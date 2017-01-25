Mentor Duluth Draws Attention to Shor...

Mentor Duluth Draws Attention to Shortages During National Mentoring Month

A constant shortage of mentors is what the Mentor Duluth and Superior program faces each year. While National Mentoring Month is a time to celebrate the program's success, it's also about spreading awareness of this issue.

