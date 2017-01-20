Lucky's 13 Pub opening Jan. 30 at Miller Hill Mall
Drinking and dining options at Miller Hill Mall will improve by month's end. Lucky's 13 Pub is set to open at 1600 Miller Trunk Highway on Jan. 30. Duluthians will barely recognize the space, which was occupied for 25 years by Old Country Buffet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Perfect Duluth Day.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security jewelers
|Jan 18
|Drain the swamp
|1
|...also...since we're here.
|Jan 17
|Bigdog bandit
|22
|Snitch list....
|Dec 29
|Nicole lamb
|13
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov '16
|Donald
|2
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise...
|Oct '16
|Want Hillarys Pro...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC