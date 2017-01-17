Klobuchar Features Johnson's Lakeside Bakery at Minnesota Morning
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar's "Minnesota Morning" featured breakfast pastries from Johnson's Lakeside Bakery in Duluth. Klobuchar has visited dozens of Minnesota communities in recent months and, after tasting favorite local foods, she decided to showcase these Minnesota specialties at her weekly Thursday-morning coffee gatherings in her Washington, DC office.
