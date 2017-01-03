John St. John Named OM For Midwest Co...

John St. John Named OM For Midwest Communications/Duluth, MN

Former WESTWOOD ONE programmer and air personality JOHN ST. JOHN has joined MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS/DULUTH, MN as OM for the seven-station cluster, which includes Country KDKE ; Country KTCO; AC KDAL-F; Talk KDAL-A; Classic Rock KQDS; Talk WDSM; and Sports WDUL-A.

