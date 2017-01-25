Irving Community Club Donates to Duluth Community
The Irving community club donated a total of $85,000 to different local non-profits and the police Wednesday morning. The club donated $60,000 to Valley Youth Centers to help with the new teen building as well as $10,000 to the West Duluth Little League organization as part of a matching grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security jewelers
|Jan 18
|Drain the swamp
|1
|...also...since we're here.
|Jan 17
|Bigdog bandit
|22
|Snitch list....
|Dec 29
|Nicole lamb
|13
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov '16
|Donald
|2
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise...
|Oct '16
|Want Hillarys Pro...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC