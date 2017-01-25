Irving Community Club Donates to Dulu...

Irving Community Club Donates to Duluth Community

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: WDIO

The Irving community club donated a total of $85,000 to different local non-profits and the police Wednesday morning. The club donated $60,000 to Valley Youth Centers to help with the new teen building as well as $10,000 to the West Duluth Little League organization as part of a matching grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Security jewelers Jan 18 Drain the swamp 1
...also...since we're here. Jan 17 Bigdog bandit 22
Snitch list.... Dec 29 Nicole lamb 13
Telepizza Background Check Nov '16 Donald 2
We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 The Truth 1
Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise... Oct '16 Want Hillarys Pro... 1
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,619 • Total comments across all topics: 278,253,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC