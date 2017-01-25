Fond du Lac College Hosts Discussion on Solutions for Sex Trafficking

It's the second largest and fastest- growing criminal industry in the world, yet human trafficking experts at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on said many don't realize just how far-reaching sex trafficking is. In Minnesota alone, an estimated 8,000 to 12,000 people are estimated to be involved in sex trafficking every day according to the state's Coalition Against Sexual Assault & Rape.

