Federal Appeals Court Rules Against Raymond in UMD Termination
A federal appeals court has sided with the University of Minnesota Duluth in a dispute over its termination of Rod Raymond, a Duluth businessman who had worked as a wellness director and fitness instructor at the university. Raymond filed a federal lawsuit alleging his due process rights were violated.
