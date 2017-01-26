Environmentalists are getting suspicious of Klobuchar, Franken on protecting Boundary Waters
Thousands of people attended three fraught hearings over whether to allow sulfide mining near the Boundary Waters. Earlier this month, the mining company got the land it needed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security jewelers
|Jan 18
|Drain the swamp
|1
|...also...since we're here.
|Jan 17
|Bigdog bandit
|22
|Snitch list....
|Dec 29
|Nicole lamb
|13
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov '16
|Donald
|2
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise...
|Oct '16
|Want Hillarys Pro...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC