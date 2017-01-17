Duluth Woman Charged in Connection wi...

Duluth Woman Charged in Connection with Arson

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WDIO

Cindy Jo Libby, a Duluth woman, has been charged with 1st degree burglary and 1st degree aggravated robbery in connection with an arson last week. The 48-year-old allegedly got upset after a woman invited her over but then told her to go away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Security jewelers 5 hr Drain the swamp 1
...also...since we're here. Tue Bigdog bandit 22
Snitch list.... Dec 29 Nicole lamb 13
Telepizza Background Check Nov '16 Donald 2
We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 The Truth 1
Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise... Oct '16 Want Hillarys Pro... 1
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,651 • Total comments across all topics: 278,040,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC