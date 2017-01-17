Duluth School Board Votes to Replace ...

Duluth School Board Votes to Replace Rubber Mulch with Wood Chips

After a 90 minute discussion Tuesday night on the possibility of replacing the rubber shards that are currently in most Duluth playgrounds, the Duluth School Board unanimously decided that engineered wood chips would take their place. The decision stems from concerned parents, like Kristen Klos-Maki who say that elementary and middle schools should keep up with the growing population of local nature-based pre-schools and kindergartens.

