Duluth Ordinance: Sidewalk Shoveling ...

Duluth Ordinance: Sidewalk Shoveling up to Property Owners

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: WDIO

The Northland is finally seeing melting after constant snow and cold this winter, but when it comes to clearing sidewalks, waiting for warmer temperatures to do the shoveling work, might be a bad gamble. Duluth's sidewalks might be public property, but an ordinance on the books says it's actually the home or property owner's job to shovel them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
...also...since we're here. 18 hr Bigdog bandit 22
Snitch list.... Dec 29 Nicole lamb 13
Telepizza Background Check Nov '16 Donald 2
We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 The Truth 1
Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise... Oct '16 Want Hillarys Pro... 1
News Biden 'doesn't want' Clinton US admin role Oct '16 gulf01 9
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,392 • Total comments across all topics: 278,006,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC