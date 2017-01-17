Duluth Ordinance: Sidewalk Shoveling up to Property Owners
The Northland is finally seeing melting after constant snow and cold this winter, but when it comes to clearing sidewalks, waiting for warmer temperatures to do the shoveling work, might be a bad gamble. Duluth's sidewalks might be public property, but an ordinance on the books says it's actually the home or property owner's job to shovel them.
