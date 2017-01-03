Duluth groups launch campaign to ban plastic bags
A group of businesses and community groups in Duluth is urging the city to dispose of plastic bags and plastic foam food containers in favor of more environmentally friendly options. The "Bag It, Duluth - For the Love of Place" campaign is calling for a city-wide ordinance that would phase in a ban on single-use, plastic carry-out bags and polystyrene containers used for take-out food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list....
|Dec 29
|Nicole lamb
|13
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov '16
|Donald
|2
|...also...since we're here.
|Nov '16
|Victim
|21
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise...
|Oct '16
|Want Hillarys Pro...
|1
|Biden 'doesn't want' Clinton US admin role
|Oct '16
|gulf01
|9
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC