Duluth Catholic Schools Plan to Add High School, Close St. Michael's
The Diocese of Duluth has been working on its Called To Be One plan for almost a year, and Bishop Paul Sirba approved it Friday. "I think we went to great lengths through planning of retreats, through numerous surveys, through various outreaches and focus groups to try and include everybody in that process," Sirba said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security jewelers
|Jan 18
|Drain the swamp
|1
|...also...since we're here.
|Jan 17
|Bigdog bandit
|22
|Snitch list....
|Dec 29
|Nicole lamb
|13
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov '16
|Donald
|2
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise...
|Oct '16
|Want Hillarys Pro...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC