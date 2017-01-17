Duluth Catholic Schools Plan to Add H...

Duluth Catholic Schools Plan to Add High School, Close St. Michael's

The Diocese of Duluth has been working on its Called To Be One plan for almost a year, and Bishop Paul Sirba approved it Friday. "I think we went to great lengths through planning of retreats, through numerous surveys, through various outreaches and focus groups to try and include everybody in that process," Sirba said.

