Dry, cold air creates 'sea smoke' phenomenon on Lake Superior
Carol Christenson, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Duluth, Minnesota, said the surface temperature of Lake Superior is around 32 to 34 degrees Fahrenheit right now. But, she said the air temperature Thursday morning dipped to around 20 below zero.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list....
|Dec 29
|Nicole lamb
|13
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov '16
|Donald
|2
|...also...since we're here.
|Nov '16
|Victim
|21
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise...
|Oct '16
|Want Hillarys Pro...
|1
|Biden 'doesn't want' Clinton US admin role
|Oct '16
|gulf01
|9
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC