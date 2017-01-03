Driver crosses center line south of Duluth, hits pickup and is killed
A motorist crossed the centerline in his car on a road south of Duluth, struck an oncoming pickup truck and was killed, authorities said. The crash occurred early Thursday afternoon east of Cloquet on E. North Cloquet Road near Ikola Road, according to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list....
|Dec 29
|Nicole lamb
|13
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov '16
|Donald
|2
|...also...since we're here.
|Nov '16
|Victim
|21
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise...
|Oct '16
|Want Hillarys Pro...
|1
|Biden 'doesn't want' Clinton US admin role
|Oct '16
|gulf01
|9
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC