Downtown Duluth Shooting Victim Not Identified Yet; Charges Expected Tuesday for Suspects
Police are not identifying a man who was shot Saturday night near the Lake Superior Bottle Shop in downtown Duluth. Duluth police say they are not releasing the information because of concerns about the victim's safety if they do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security jewelers
|Jan 18
|Drain the swamp
|1
|...also...since we're here.
|Jan 17
|Bigdog bandit
|22
|Snitch list....
|Dec 29
|Nicole lamb
|13
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov '16
|Donald
|2
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise...
|Oct '16
|Want Hillarys Pro...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC