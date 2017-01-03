Dayton Includes UMD Building, Duluth Steam Plant in Bonding Proposal
A proposed new chemistry building for UMD, seen in this artist's rendering, would get $28 million under Gov. Mark Dayton's bonding proposal. Gov. Mark Dayton is proposing nearly $145 million in funding for northeastern Minnesota projects, including tens of millions for several major projects in Duluth, as part of his bonding proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list....
|Dec 29
|Nicole lamb
|13
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov '16
|Donald
|2
|...also...since we're here.
|Nov '16
|Victim
|21
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise...
|Oct '16
|Want Hillarys Pro...
|1
|Biden 'doesn't want' Clinton US admin role
|Oct '16
|gulf01
|9
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC