Charges say Minnesota ex-con had gun at scene of fatal Wisconsin bar shooting

An ex-convict from Minnesota has been charged with a firearms crime in connection with the shooting death of a man in an alley behind a bar in Superior, Wis., and the wounding of the victim's brother in the first hours of 2017. Jamar M. Smith, 25, of Duluth, was charged in Douglas County District Court this week with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felony, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

