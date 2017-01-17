'Brewers' Row' created to spotlight craft beer district
Just Take Action is excited to announce the birth of "Brewers Row", a sub-section of the Historic Arts and Theatre District. This portion of Superior Street starts at 109 West Superior, and continues to 805 East Superior, and celebrates Duluth, as Minnesota's craft beer capital, as well as our rich brewing history.
