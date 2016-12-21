Belly dancing and more at Pequot Lakes Jan. 14

Vespertine Tribal headlines the next Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts event as one of three unique ensembles featured at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14 in the Pequot Lakes High School theater. Joining this Brainerd-area dance troupe for a unique evening are the Slavic choir Sestri based in Little Falls, performing Eastern European music, and Lady Slipper, a Duluth-based dance and acoustic world music troupe.

