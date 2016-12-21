Belly dancing and more at Pequot Lake...

Belly dancing and more at Pequot Lakes Jan. 14

Vespertine Tribal headlines the next Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts event as one of three unique ensembles featured at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14 in the Pequot Lakes High School theater. Joining this Brainerd-area dance troupe for a unique evening are the Slavic choir Sestri based in Little Falls, performing Eastern European music, and Lady Slipper, a Duluth-based dance and acoustic world music troupe.

