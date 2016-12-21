Belly dancing and more at Pequot Lakes Jan. 14
Vespertine Tribal headlines the next Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts event as one of three unique ensembles featured at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14 in the Pequot Lakes High School theater. Joining this Brainerd-area dance troupe for a unique evening are the Slavic choir Sestri based in Little Falls, performing Eastern European music, and Lady Slipper, a Duluth-based dance and acoustic world music troupe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northland Press.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list....
|Dec 29
|Nicole lamb
|13
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov '16
|Donald
|2
|...also...since we're here.
|Nov '16
|Victim
|21
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise...
|Oct '16
|Want Hillarys Pro...
|1
|Biden 'doesn't want' Clinton US admin role
|Oct '16
|gulf01
|9
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC