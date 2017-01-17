Balmer promoted to full partner

Balmer promoted to full partner

Falsani, Balmer, Peterson & Quinn has promoted Stephanie Balmer to full partner. A graduate of the William Mitchell College of Law and native Duluthian, she joined the law firm in 2005.

