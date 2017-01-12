Apostle Islands Crews To Replace Rasp...

Apostle Islands Crews To Replace Raspberry Island Docks This Summer

New docks are to be installed at Raspberry Island in Apostle Islands National Lakeshore are expected to last twice as long as these wooden crib docks/NPS Wooden crib docks at Raspberry Island Light Station in Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin will be replaced this summer, requiring the west dock to be closed to the public while the work is performed. The successful bidder on the project is Marine Tech LLC, Duluth, Minnesota, plans to start demolition and construction on the west dock as soon as Lake Superior water levels allow and hopes to finish that portion of the project by the end of June.

