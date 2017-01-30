Advocates and officials meet to discu...

Advocates and officials meet to discuss importance of Earned Income Tax Credit this tax season

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Business North

Advocates and supporters joined at the United Way Friday morning in an effort to spread awareness about the Earned Income Tax Credit available to low-income working individuals. Mayor Emily Larson said if you're eligible, and you claim this tax credit - it leads to more economic stability for families and also the community.

