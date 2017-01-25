25 Positions Cut at maurices in Duluth
The ascena retail group, inc. announced additional operating structure changes Thursday as part of its Change for Growth enterprise transformation program that was launched in October 2016 George Goldfarb, CEO of the Value Fashion Segment, which includes the maurices and dressbarn brands, commented, "Having to say goodbye to great people is truly one the toughest parts of this transformation.
