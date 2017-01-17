2 in custody for downtown Duluth shooting

IAZ008>010-018-019-029-MNZ079-086>088-094-095-231530- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Wabasha-Dodge- Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore- Including the cities of...Osage...Cresco...Decorah... Charles City...New Hampton...Oelwein...Wabasha...Dodge Center... Rochester...Winona...Austin...Preston 717 AM CST Mon Jan 23 2017 ...Slick Roads Possible This Morning... Some very light freezing drizzle overnight and this morning has created a glaze of ice on some area roads. Untreated roads may be slippery for a while this morning until temperatures rise above freezing.

