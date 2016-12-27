This incredible 'sea smoke' only forms when it's bitterly cold - like it was in Duluth last week
Below zero temperatures in Minnesota on Dec. 18 created the effect of sea smoke rising in Duluth Harbor along Lake Superior. "Sea smoke" is one of the cooler winter phenomenons we see over the Great Lakes this time of year, when air so cold it will curl your toes blows over water that's still pretty warm - comparatively, at least.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov '16
|Donald
|2
|...also...since we're here.
|Nov '16
|Victim
|21
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise...
|Oct '16
|Want Hillarys Pro...
|1
|Biden 'doesn't want' Clinton US admin role
|Oct '16
|gulf01
|9
|Snitch list....
|Oct '16
|IMHO
|12
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC