This incredible 'sea smoke' only form...

This incredible 'sea smoke' only forms when it's bitterly cold - like it was in Duluth last week

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

Below zero temperatures in Minnesota on Dec. 18 created the effect of sea smoke rising in Duluth Harbor along Lake Superior. "Sea smoke" is one of the cooler winter phenomenons we see over the Great Lakes this time of year, when air so cold it will curl your toes blows over water that's still pretty warm - comparatively, at least.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Telepizza Background Check Nov '16 Donald 2
...also...since we're here. Nov '16 Victim 21
We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 The Truth 1
Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise... Oct '16 Want Hillarys Pro... 1
News Biden 'doesn't want' Clinton US admin role Oct '16 gulf01 9
Snitch list.... Oct '16 IMHO 12
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,221 • Total comments across all topics: 277,376,439

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC