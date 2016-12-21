Superior man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run in Duluth
A Superior, Wisconsin, man convicted of criminal vehicular homicide in a fatal hit-and-run in Duluth, Minnesota, has been sentenced to prison. Authorities say 31-year-old Justin Linskie struck 60-year-old Susan LeGarde Menz with his sport utility vehicle in October 2015 while she was taking photographs at Twin Ponds in Duluth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov 25
|Donald
|2
|...also...since we're here.
|Nov '16
|Victim
|21
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise...
|Oct '16
|Want Hillarys Pro...
|1
|Biden 'doesn't want' Clinton US admin role
|Oct '16
|gulf01
|9
|Snitch list....
|Oct '16
|IMHO
|12
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC