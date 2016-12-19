Songs We Love: Low, 'Some Hearts (At Christmas Time)'
Low 's dreamy and deliberate sound lends itself to holiday music beautifully: The Duluth, Minn., band knows how to evoke winter, as well as the heartfelt reverence it takes to infuse Christmas songs with meaning beyond the usual mutant reindeer and other Santa-adjacent shenanigans. It's a high compliment to say that Low's holiday songs sound like Low songs, with all the attendant beauty and ache.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov 25
|Donald
|2
|...also...since we're here.
|Nov '16
|Victim
|21
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise...
|Oct '16
|Want Hillarys Pro...
|1
|Biden 'doesn't want' Clinton US admin role
|Oct '16
|gulf01
|9
|Snitch list....
|Oct '16
|IMHO
|12
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC