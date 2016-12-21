Ness named Ordean Foundation director
The Ordean Foundation of Duluth has selected Don Ness as its new executive director. Ness takes over from retiring Executive Director Steve Mangan and will join the foundation on Jan. 26. "We are very excited to have Don Ness on board as the next leader of Ordean Foundation," said Ben Stromberg, foundation and search committee chair.
