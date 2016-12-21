Local Organizations Help Superior Residents Forced to Vacate Apartments
Natasha Bruke, her daughter Kora and boyfriend Drew Mitchell finished moving into their apartment at 1516 Broadway St. in Superior on Dec. 1. Four days later, on Dec. 5, they were informed the building was condemned. " told us she was just trying to sell it, so we were kind of blindsided by the whole thing," Burke said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov 25
|Donald
|2
|...also...since we're here.
|Nov '16
|Victim
|21
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise...
|Oct '16
|Want Hillarys Pro...
|1
|Biden 'doesn't want' Clinton US admin role
|Oct '16
|gulf01
|9
|Snitch list....
|Oct '16
|IMHO
|12
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC