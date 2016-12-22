Jean Du Luth Farm, Duluth, Minn.

This page from the Dec. 16, 1915 issue of The Breeder's Gazette is not easy to read in this format, but there's a funny in there. Apparently someone at the farm named a cow after J. Proctor Knott, the U.S. Representative from Kentucky who in 1871 ridiculed a bill to subsidize westward expansion of railroads by lampooning Duluth in a famous speech that was later published under the title "The Untold Delights of Duluth."

