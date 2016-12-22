Jean Du Luth Farm, Duluth, Minn.

Jean Du Luth Farm, Duluth, Minn.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Perfect Duluth Day

This page from the Dec. 16, 1915 issue of The Breeder's Gazette is not easy to read in this format, but there's a funny in there. Apparently someone at the farm named a cow after J. Proctor Knott, the U.S. Representative from Kentucky who in 1871 ridiculed a bill to subsidize westward expansion of railroads by lampooning Duluth in a famous speech that was later published under the title "The Untold Delights of Duluth."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Perfect Duluth Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Telepizza Background Check Nov '16 Donald 2
...also...since we're here. Nov '16 Victim 21
We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 The Truth 1
Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise... Oct '16 Want Hillarys Pro... 1
News Biden 'doesn't want' Clinton US admin role Oct '16 gulf01 9
Snitch list.... Oct '16 IMHO 12
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,360,322

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC